New Potomac Partners LLC Sells 7,713 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

New Potomac Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,713 shares during the quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 50.9% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 16,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 52,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 15,404 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at about $517,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

IYW traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $105.68. The company had a trading volume of 241,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,667. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.40. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $69.49 and a 12-month high of $114.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

