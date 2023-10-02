New Potomac Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

New Potomac Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 2.8% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. New Potomac Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $4,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,011,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 13.6% during the second quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,132,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9.5% during the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total transaction of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 1,894 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.86, for a total value of $1,336,898.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,265,838.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,277 shares of company stock worth $12,359,578. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $633.76. The stock had a trading volume of 495,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,250,840. The stock has a market cap of $83.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 3.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $664.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $602.52. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Lam Research from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Lam Research from $540.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Lam Research from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.50.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

