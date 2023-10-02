New Potomac Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

New Potomac Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of New Potomac Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New Potomac Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $2,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,600.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,640. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $28.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.1347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

