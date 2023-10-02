Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 2,028 Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 306.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 919,038.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,110,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,109,418 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,813,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,211,000 after buying an additional 69,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,080,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,368,000 after buying an additional 237,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 810,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,552,000 after buying an additional 166,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 425,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,956,000 after buying an additional 160,662 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $145.70. 4,754,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,452,204. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $83.49 and a 12 month high of $161.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.35.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

