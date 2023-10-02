Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,748 shares during the quarter. Franklin BSP Realty Trust comprises approximately 0.5% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Franklin BSP Realty Trust were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 70.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. 59.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franklin BSP Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Franklin BSP Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 63,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 287,756. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 87.94, a quick ratio of 87.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $14.92.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.91%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Benefit Street Partners operates as a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). BSP earns income from investing in a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage pass-through securities consisting almost exclusively of adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) securities issued and guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, either Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) or Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) (together, the government-sponsored enterprises (GSEs)), or by an agency of the federal government, Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin BSP Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.