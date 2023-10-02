Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.17 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 102,891.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,216,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,385,127,000 after purchasing an additional 10,206,864 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,700,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,226,006,000 after acquiring an additional 510,953 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 67,213.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 504,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $173,362,000 after acquiring an additional 503,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 184.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 162,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,195,000 after acquiring an additional 355,824 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at about $52,004,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.72% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $332.78. 2,448,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,361,184. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $286.62 and a 52 week high of $356.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $340.19.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

