Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,976 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,211,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,198,716 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after purchasing an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,560,000 after purchasing an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,557,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,514,000 after purchasing an additional 17,102 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.16. 9,726,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,558,789. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.66. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $51.33.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

