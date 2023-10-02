Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,200 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 39,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.8% during the second quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC traded down $0.38 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.85. 156,937 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,034. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.72. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $69.51 and a 52-week high of $90.41. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.98.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

