Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Roku were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Roku during the first quarter worth approximately $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Roku by 45.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Roku by 2.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Roku by 32.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Roku by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

Roku stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.01. 2,294,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,029,593. The business has a fifty day moving average of $79.19 and a 200 day moving average of $68.59. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.78.

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.52. Roku had a negative return on equity of 25.15% and a negative net margin of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $847.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $774.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Roku from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Roku from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Roku from $89.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Roku from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Roku from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.00.

In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Gidon Katz sold 1,968 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.14, for a total value of $155,747.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 5,692 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.68, for a total value of $521,842.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,199,355.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,615,295 over the last ninety days. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The company also provides digital advertising and related services, including the demand-side ad platform and content distribution services, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares; media and entertainment promotional spending services; premium subscriptions services; video and display advertising services; and sells branded channel buttons on remote controls of streaming device.

