Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,880 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,550 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,880 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after buying an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 243.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,406,673 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,025,724,000 after buying an additional 57,689,209 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter valued at about $419,237,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 81,406.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,201,290 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $351,241,000 after buying an additional 30,164,236 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at about $341,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:F traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 24,527,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,339,324. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.47 and its 200 day moving average is $12.74. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 2.44%. The company had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

