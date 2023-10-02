NEXT (LON:NXT) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on NXT. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 6,500 ($79.37) to GBX 7,000 ($85.48) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on NEXT from GBX 5,400 ($65.94) to GBX 5,700 ($69.61) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,700 ($81.82).
NEXT Stock Down 0.4 %
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Amanda James sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,903 ($84.30), for a total transaction of £379,665 ($463,628.04). 7.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NEXT Company Profile
NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.
