NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target Cut to $84.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 65.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com cut NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.23.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded down $6.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.67. 35,614,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,640,974. The stock has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $50.18 and a twelve month high of $88.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.76.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,799,000. Covenant Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $896,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

