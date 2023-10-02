NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) PT Lowered to $65.00 at Mizuho

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Mizuho from $91.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NEE. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.85.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $57.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.76. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $56.98 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $271,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

