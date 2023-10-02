NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Stock Price Down 16.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) traded down 16.5% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $30.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NextEra Energy Partners traded as low as $24.60 and last traded at $24.80. 2,819,792 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 166% from the average session volume of 1,061,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.70.

NEP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $81.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday. Mizuho cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $58.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 80.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.22.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.37%.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

