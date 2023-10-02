Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NHMAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,149,500 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the August 31st total of 3,385,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,482.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nihon M&A Center from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Nihon M&A Center Stock Performance

About Nihon M&A Center

Shares of NHMAF remained flat at $4.89 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.75. Nihon M&A Center has a 1-year low of $4.75 and a 1-year high of $14.58.

Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc provides mergers and acquisition (M&A) related services in Japan and internationally. The company offers M&A support services, such as reorganization, capital policies, and MBO for small and medium-sized enterprises. Nihon M&A Center Holdings Inc was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

