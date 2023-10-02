Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires 137 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 892.9% during the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 302,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,192,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 53.0% during the second quarter. TKG Advisors LLC now owns 10,074 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 10.0% during the second quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 1.3 %

UPS stock traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $153.91. 1,286,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,335,789. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $169.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UPS shares. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

