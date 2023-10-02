Nilsine Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP)

Nilsine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 176,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,104,000. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 0.88% of iShares MSCI Spain ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,500,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $864,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $3,468,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $453,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 156.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 305,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,506,000 after acquiring an additional 186,431 shares during the period.

Shares of EWP stock traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $26.87. 268,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,462. The firm has a market cap of $691.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Spain ETF has a 52 week low of $19.27 and a 52 week high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.15.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

