Nilsine Partners LLC Buys 317 Shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 144,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $5,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 23,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 243.9% during the 1st quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI France ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI France ETF Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWQ traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $34.88. 347,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 652,490. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $39.95. The company has a market cap of $892.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.

iShares MSCI France ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI France ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.