Nilsine Partners LLC Has $2.45 Million Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,569 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 686 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Five Oceans Advisors increased its stake in Netflix by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 2,771 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $1.80 on Monday, reaching $379.40. 1,718,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,841,851. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.73 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $390.20. The stock has a market cap of $168.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $505.00 to $455.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.06.

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $424,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 421,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,670,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,962 shares of company stock worth $44,317,192 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

