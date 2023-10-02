Nilsine Partners LLC Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $4,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 126.5% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 77 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter worth about $29,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,692. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LULU has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $328.00 to $366.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.93.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

LULU stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Monday, hitting $384.65. 576,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,605,151. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.10 and a 1 year high of $406.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $383.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $370.75. The stock has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 44.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

