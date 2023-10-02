Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,536 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 512,126 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $51,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 59.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,810 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 14,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.42.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,178.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total value of $231,476.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Lundquist sold 30,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total transaction of $3,813,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $735,178.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 602,049 shares of company stock valued at $73,591,956 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $116.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,334,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,746,452. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.41. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.78 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

