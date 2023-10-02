Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,696 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,005,968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,277,857,000 after purchasing an additional 87,329 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,983,808 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $849,043,000 after acquiring an additional 644,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,692,324 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $240,124,000 after acquiring an additional 91,716 shares during the last quarter. Atreides Management LP increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,664,889 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $236,231,000 after acquiring an additional 42,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 881,663 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $106,366,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DKS. Wedbush downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $155.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.17.

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Sandeep Mathrani purchased 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William J. Colombo purchased 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $2.11 on Monday, reaching $106.47. 447,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,250. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.76 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.82 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 35.49%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Further Reading

