Nilsine Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale comprises 0.9% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 66.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. VNET Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $502.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $580.93.

Costco Wholesale Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:COST traded up $3.15 on Monday, hitting $568.11. The stock had a trading volume of 773,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,568. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $251.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.90, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $554.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.58. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $447.90 and a 1-year high of $572.18.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

