Nilsine Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Nilsine Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 183,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,695 shares during the period. Tempur Sealy International comprises approximately 1.1% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $7,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 54,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 50,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 34,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 117.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 41,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after buying an additional 22,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tempur Sealy International

In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Hansbart Wijnand sold 28,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,733.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $668,002.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evelyn S. Dilsaver sold 5,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $232,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 143,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,297,287.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,138 shares of company stock worth $6,018,783. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on TPX. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TPX traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 634,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,520. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.71. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $47.70. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 8.33% and a negative return on equity of 90,462.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.97%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

