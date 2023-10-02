Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Nilsine Partners LLC reduced its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,962 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,807 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 68.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on AMD. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.48.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

AMD stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.49. 28,992,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,161,895. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $165.59 billion, a PE ratio of -5,107.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a positive return on equity of 5.69% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,192,774 shares in the company, valued at $356,281,650.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.59, for a total value of $8,369,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,192,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,281,650.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total value of $1,586,989.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,047.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,643 shares of company stock worth $21,395,584 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

