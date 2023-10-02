Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 195,391 Shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Nilsine Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,391 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $4,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,752,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $19,676,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 593,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,347,000 after purchasing an additional 284,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,841,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,935,000 after purchasing an additional 182,711 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNLA traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.79. The company had a trading volume of 246,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,051. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a one year low of $47.37 and a one year high of $48.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.89 and its 200-day moving average is $47.79.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

