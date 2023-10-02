Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 540 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up about 0.9% of Nilsine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Nilsine Partners LLC owned 0.55% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $6,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILF. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 94,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 203,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Latin America 40 ETF alerts:

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Down 2.1 %

ILF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 862,312. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $28.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.83.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Company Profile

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Latin America 40 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.