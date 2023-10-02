Nilsine Partners LLC Sells 6,985 Shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB)

Nilsine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,985 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FUMB. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 201,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FUMB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.90. 36,384 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,851. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $19.79 and a 1 year high of $20.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.96.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

