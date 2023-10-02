Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE) Stock Rating Lowered by Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets lowered shares of Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Nine Energy Service from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Nine Energy Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NINE opened at $4.12 on Thursday. Nine Energy Service has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $17.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.29. The company has a market cap of $145.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 3.43.

Nine Energy Service (NYSE:NINE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $161.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.90 million. Nine Energy Service had a negative return on equity of 90.54% and a net margin of 2.07%. As a group, analysts expect that Nine Energy Service will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nine Energy Service

In other news, insider David Crombie sold 40,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total transaction of $187,022.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 209,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,745. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Guy Sirkes sold 52,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $228,437.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $670,334.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Crombie sold 40,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.60, for a total value of $187,022.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,075 shares in the company, valued at $961,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 96,169 shares of company stock worth $428,361. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nine Energy Service

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nine Energy Service by 302.5% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 31,211 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter worth about $10,210,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,992,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Nine Energy Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Nine Energy Service Company Profile

Nine Energy Service, Inc operates as an onshore completion services provider that targets unconventional oil and gas resource development in North American basins and internationally. It offers cementing services, which consist of blending high-grade cement and water with various solid and liquid additives to create a cement slurry that is pumped between the casing and the wellbore of the well.

