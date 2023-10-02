Ninety One Group (LON:N91) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Ninety One Group (LON:N91 – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Ninety One Group Stock Performance

LON:N91 opened at GBX 171.10 ($2.09) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 950.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 168.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 172.94. Ninety One Group has a twelve month low of GBX 155.10 ($1.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 223.20 ($2.73). The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.35.

Insider Activity

In other Ninety One Group news, insider Kim Mary McFarland bought 37,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £61,222.84 ($74,762.29). In other news, insider Hendrik du Toit purchased 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 165 ($2.01) per share, for a total transaction of £379,500 ($463,426.55). Also, insider Kim Mary McFarland purchased 37,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 164 ($2.00) per share, for a total transaction of £61,222.84 ($74,762.29). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 381,063 shares of company stock worth $63,010,848. Corporate insiders own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Ninety One Group Company Profile

Ninety One Group operates as an independent global asset manager worldwide. It serves private and public sector pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, insurers, corporates, foundations, and central banks, as well as large retail financial groups, wealth managers, public and private equity as well as debt, private banks, and intermediaries.

