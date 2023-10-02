NiSource (NYSE:NI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $23.61

NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.61 and last traded at $23.62, with a volume of 1882578 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.68.

Several research firms have issued reports on NI. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded NiSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on NiSource from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NiSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

The firm has a market cap of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average of $27.38.

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.44%.

In other news, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $130,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,254. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Donald Eugene Brown sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $372,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 187,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,989,085.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP William Jr. Jefferson sold 4,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $130,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,905 shares in the company, valued at $828,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in NiSource by 41.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 104,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,858,000 after buying an additional 30,519 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in NiSource by 12.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,564,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,780,000 after buying an additional 176,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in NiSource by 8.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 672,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,393,000 after buying an additional 53,642 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in NiSource by 130.1% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 383,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,500,000 after buying an additional 217,100 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

