Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Acquired by Insight Folios Inc

Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 112 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $6.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.41. 1,337,509 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,408,117. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.28. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $186.82 and a 52-week high of $261.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $211.56 and its 200-day moving average is $213.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.20). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $242.00 to $262.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

