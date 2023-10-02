Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires 140 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Linde were worth $389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 51.9% during the first quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde by 10.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Linde by 17.2% in the first quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Linde by 4.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 763 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LIN shares. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $416.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Linde from $400.00 to $418.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Argus increased their price target on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $463.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.41.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $370.40. 247,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,418. The firm has a market cap of $180.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.85. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $266.22 and a twelve month high of $393.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $370.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 17.20%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 44.50%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total value of $15,545,355.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 369,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 39,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.62, for a total transaction of $15,545,355.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 369,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,747,059.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.63, for a total value of $482,599.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,158,796.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,424 shares of company stock worth $20,853,396. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

