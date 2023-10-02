Northern Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow comprises approximately 1.1% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,589,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total value of $48,694.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,260,797.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.51, for a total transaction of $593,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $9,189,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 91 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.10, for a total transaction of $48,694.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,260,797.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,951 shares of company stock worth $9,586,587. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $557.34. The stock had a trading volume of 336,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,990. The company has a market cap of $113.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.54, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $569.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $527.72. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $337.00 and a 52 week high of $614.36.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $515.00 to $630.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

