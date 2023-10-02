Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.57 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 121,065 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after buying an additional 16,405 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $535,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,789 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on HON shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $182.79. 527,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $121.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.08 and a fifty-two week high of $220.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $188.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.44.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.17 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.46% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.15 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.99%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

