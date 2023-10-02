Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $1.81 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.6% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,014,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total value of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $858.96 per share, for a total transaction of $858,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,014,949.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $1,010.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $846.14.

Broadcom Stock Up 0.7 %

AVGO traded up $5.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $836.21. 491,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,476,258. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $862.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $778.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $923.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

