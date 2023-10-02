Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $292,000 Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Bank of America upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $159.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM traded up $0.65 on Monday, hitting $111.71. 1,632,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,024,800. The business’s fifty day moving average is $114.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.27. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $101.47 and a 12 month high of $139.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.42.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total value of $111,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $639,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,962 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,567 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

