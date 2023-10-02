Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $374,000 Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 100.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In other news, Director John Donovan bought 548 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $457.07 per share, for a total transaction of $250,474.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,378 shares in the company, valued at $1,543,982.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE LMT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $410.50. 147,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,808. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $388.10 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $438.88 and its 200-day moving average is $455.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 71.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $532.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $579.00 to $555.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $495.13.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

