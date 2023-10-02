Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $566,000 Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc reduced its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,856 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after purchasing an additional 192,989,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,436,543,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Bank of America by 69,466.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 97,976,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,810,935,000 after buying an additional 97,835,283 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bank of America by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in Bank of America by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,032,852,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,539,567,000 after buying an additional 22,751,400 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.33 on Monday, hitting $27.05. 13,135,594 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,403,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $26.32 and a one year high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $25.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Several brokerages have commented on BAC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Bank of America from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.92.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

