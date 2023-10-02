Northern Financial Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 151.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,921 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.0% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 7.7% during the second quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,564 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.9% during the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 146,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $10,111,000 after buying an additional 6,833 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 28.3% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,032 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,638 shares during the period. Garland Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,380 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,381,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, apricus wealth LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 15.0% during the second quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 32,997 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total transaction of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,493,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,025,615. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.23. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $64.62 and a 1 year high of $104.83. The company has a market cap of $89.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.09. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Barclays cut their target price on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Edward Jones downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.28.

CVS Health Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

