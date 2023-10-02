Northern Financial Advisors Inc Lowers Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,769 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,911,286 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,770,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,348,845 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,225,181,000 after purchasing an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,582,772 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,060,946,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308,702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,773,859 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $891,455,000 after purchasing an additional 117,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $709,006,000 after purchasing an additional 5,274,984 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,315.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Micron Technology news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 45,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $3,221,466.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 150,086 shares in the company, valued at $10,636,594.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Scott R. Allen sold 13,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $832,169.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,315.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,810 shares of company stock worth $16,548,800. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.1 %

Micron Technology stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.09. The stock had a trading volume of 6,148,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,820,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.18. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.43 and a 12-month high of $74.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 37.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MU shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

