Northern Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,196,243,000 after acquiring an additional 16,727,671 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $821,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,960,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,696,931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,241,000 after acquiring an additional 498,633 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,279,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,619,000 after acquiring an additional 58,814 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,523,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,723,000 after acquiring an additional 660,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 606,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,005,036. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.50. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $78.74. The stock has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.09% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on DuPont de Nemours

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total value of $612,613.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,761.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 50,633 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.42, for a total transaction of $3,920,006.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,762.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael G. Goss sold 7,919 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.36, for a total transaction of $612,613.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,033,761.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,390 shares of company stock worth $5,713,502. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.