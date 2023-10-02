Northern Financial Advisors Inc Reduces Stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lowered its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,039 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 34.0% during the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 36,912 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.8% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 98,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,599,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director William C. Montgomery acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,330,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,562.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $27.15. 2,722,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,344,929. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $23.14 and a 12-month high of $27.77.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.34 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on EPD. Mizuho boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.