Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) Sets New 12-Month Low at $37.21

Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $37.21 and last traded at $37.21, with a volume of 40149 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWN. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Natural in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Northwest Natural from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Northwest Natural Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $237.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.65 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 8.49%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Northwest Natural Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northwest Natural

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 2.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 23.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 42,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.2% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 9,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. 73.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company operates Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

See Also

