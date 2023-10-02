Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management downgraded Novan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut Novan from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st.

Shares of NOVN opened at $0.09 on Thursday. Novan has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $3.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 million, a PE ratio of -0.07 and a beta of -0.06.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOVN. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the first quarter worth about $113,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novan during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Novan by 9.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.51% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc, a medical dermatology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutic products for skin diseases. Its clinical stage dermatology drug candidates include SB204, a topical monotherapy for the treatment of acne vulgaris; SB206, a topical anti-viral gel for the treatment of viral skin infections; SB208, a topical broad-spectrum anti-fungal gel for the treatment of fungal infections of the skin and nails, including athlete's foot and fungal nail infections; and SB414, a topical cream-based gel product candidate for the treatment of inflammatory skin diseases.

