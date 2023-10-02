NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH) Insider Purchases A$2,040,000.00 in Stock

NRW Holdings Limited (ASX:NWH – Get Free Report) insider Julian Pemberton acquired 750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$2.72 ($1.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$2,040,000.00 ($1,307,692.31).

NRW Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.12.

NRW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from NRW’s previous Final dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.14%. NRW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About NRW

NRW Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides diversified contract services to the resources and infrastructure sectors in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Civil; Mining; and Minerals, Energy & Technologies. The Civil segment delivers private and public civil infrastructure, mine development, bulk earthworks, and commercial and residential subdivision projects.

Featured Stories

