NWTN (NASDAQ:NWTN) Shares Down 4.1%

NWTN Inc. (NASDAQ:NWTN – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 4.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.11 and last traded at $7.23. Approximately 5,458 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 35,636 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NWTN. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $1,894,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $459,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in NWTN during the fourth quarter worth $626,000. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWTN Inc operates as a smart passenger vehicle company, provides passenger-centric mobility and green energy solutions in the United States, the United Arab Emirates, and Mainland China. The company develops electric vehicles, including Supersport coupe; and smart passenger vehicles, such as MUSE and ADA.

