NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Lowered by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,469 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. NXP Semiconductors accounts for approximately 1.0% of Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after buying an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $326,580,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,716,071,000 after buying an additional 1,898,766 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth about $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $217.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $198.91. The stock had a trading volume of 495,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $132.08 and a 1-year high of $225.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.34.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.32%.

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total transaction of $2,276,521.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at $34,952,493.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock valued at $7,731,819 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

