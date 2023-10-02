NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by Telos Capital Management Inc.

Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,063 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors comprises approximately 1.5% of Telos Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Telos Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NXPI. Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,091,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,142,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 52.2% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 814.8% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 84,216 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $15,704,000 after buying an additional 75,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6,330.7% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 533,752 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $99,531,000 after buying an additional 525,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ:NXPI traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $199.84. 190,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,167. The stock has a market cap of $51.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.57 and a 200-day moving average of $191.34. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $132.08 and a fifty-two week high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 21.04%. As a group, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,286.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $218.07 per share, with a total value of $44,268.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on NXPI. KeyCorp boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

View Our Latest Report on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.