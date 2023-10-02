NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,006 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 13,185.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,731,372 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $25,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,695,760 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $326,580,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,290,635 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,716,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,766 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $267,123,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 44.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,417,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $823,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Down 0.2 %

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $199.55. The stock had a trading volume of 275,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,122,552. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $191.34. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $132.08 and a twelve month high of $225.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.57.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 11,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.80, for a total value of $2,276,521.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,508,286.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,268.21. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,457.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,798 shares of company stock worth $7,731,819 in the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

